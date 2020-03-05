Latest News Headlines
More than 400 sign petition opposing Laxey sewage plan

Thu, 05 Mar 2020


More than 400 people from Laxey have signed a petition against plans to build a sewage treatment works by the village harbour.
 
Community stalwart Stewart Clague presented the document to Manx Utilities at a public meeting on Wednesday.
 
Local Democracy Reporter Ewan Gawne has more:

Media

  • Laxey Meeting Wrap

 

