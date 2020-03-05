More than 400 sign petition opposing Laxey sewage plan
Thu, 05 Mar 2020
More than 400 people from Laxey have signed a petition against plans to build a sewage treatment works by the village harbour.
Community stalwart Stewart Clague presented the document to Manx Utilities at a public meeting on Wednesday.
Local Democracy Reporter Ewan Gawne has more:
Media
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed