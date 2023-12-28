Appeal to near-miss crash in Port St Mary
Thu, 28 Dec 2023
Police are investigating a near-miss collision in Port St Mary.
It happened at around 8:30am on Christmas Eve.
A vehicle was nearly in a head-on collision in the de-restricted section near the Shore Public House with another car that was traveling away from Port St Mary.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward by contacting Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/8101/23.
