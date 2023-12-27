Politician Leonard Singer passes away

"Leonard was an enthusiastic and dedicated member of Board who had played an active role in politics for over 50 years including three terms at Ramsey Town Commissioners where he was Chairman in the year 1995/1996.

"On behalf of the Board of Ramsey Town Commissioners I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Leonard's family and friends."

LEONARD SINGER - Politicial Career

Following a lengthy term as a Councellor in Stockport between 1973 and 1986 Mr. Singer first came onto the Board of the Ramsey Town Commissioners in a contested Election held under the single transferable voting system in April 1991 – elected for a term of 3 years and undertook roles on the Commission’s Health and Works Committee; and its Parks Amenities and Attractions Committee and as the Commissioners’ representative on the Northern Local Authorities Swimming Pool Board.

In 1994 Mr. Singer was returned unopposed for North Ward again for a three year term. By now the Commission had adopted a Lead Member system, rather than a Committee system, and Leonard was elected Deputy Lead Member for finance and General Purposes. In 1995 Leonard was proud to have been elected Chairman of the Commission.

In 1996 Leonard was elected to the House of Keys serving until 2003. He again served in Keys between 2011 until 2016. His Parliamentary profile clearly shows the consummate politician that Leanord was - a summary of his Parliamentary career being:

Member of the Legislative Council 2003-06 Deputy Speaker of the House of Keys 2013-16

Member: Transport 1996â€‘99, Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry 1999-2001, Trade and Industry, 2002-06, Home Affairs 2005â€‘06, Whitley Council 2011-2012, Social Care 2011-13, 2nd Employers' Representative on the Public Sector Pensions Authority 2011-13, Health 2012-13, Infrastructure 2013-14, Economic Development 2014-16 Chairman: Isle of Man Film Commission 2001-06, Economic Policy Review Committee 2011-14 Vice Chairman: Civil Service Commission 2011-12, Isle of Man Post Office 2014-15 Committees of Tynwald: Declaration of Members’ Interests 1996-99, Economic Initiatives 1999-2003, Select Committee on the Petition for Redress of Grievance 2000â€‘01, Select Committee on GP Out of Hours Services 2003-04, Select Committee on Port St Mary Commissioners 2004-05, Select Committee on Health and Safety 2004â€‘06, Joint Committee on the Emoluments of Certain Public Servants 2005-06, Public Accounts Committee (eo) 2011-14, Select Committee to Review the Committee System 2015, Select Committee of Tynwald on the First-Time Buyer Scheme (Petition for Redress) 2015-16 Chairman:

Select Committee on Complaints of Maladministration 2000-02 House of Keys’

Committees: Select Committee on the Constitution Bill 2000, Member of the House of Keys Committee on the Landlord and Tenant (Private Housing) Bill 2014-15 Council of Ministers’

Committees: Chief Minister’s Energy Committee 2005-06 Electoral History First stood and elected as Member of the House of Keys for Ramsey in 1996, re-elected in 2001. First stood and elected to the Legislative Council in 2003, resigned in 2006.

Contested the House of Keys election for Ramsey unsuccessfully in 2006.

Mr. Singer sucesfully contested an election for Ramsey Town Commissioners again in 2008.

Mr. Singer was then re-elected as Member of the House of Keys for Ramsey in 2011.

Mr. Singer unsuccessfully contested the House of Keys election for Ramsey in 2016.

After a brief break from Politics Mr. Singer returned to the Commissioners in 2021 and only as recently as July was commenting on his obvious enjoyment at having served 50 years in Politics. From discussions with Leonard it was the community he was interested in he was modest about his achievements but was proud of all he did – even what might be seemed the simpler things – for example safety of children walking to school; and the re-introduction of “cats-eyes” on the Mountain Road.