Year 8 students to be offered HPV vaccine

Students in Year 8 on the Isle of Man will be offered the HPV vaccine in the early part of next year.

Manx Care’s School Vaccination Team will be visiting the Island’s High Schools in February.

Parents and guardians of children in Year 8 will receive an email to complete an online consent form.

This programme is only open to year 8 students. Any form completed for a child outside of the year 8 birth dates will not be accepted. Please ensure that you only submit the form once. The closing dated for submission is 15 January 2024 – any submissions after this date will not be accepted.