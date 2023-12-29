Menu
On-Air Now
Facebook

Year 8 students to be offered HPV vaccine

Fri, 29 Dec 2023


Students in Year 8 on the Isle of Man will be offered the HPV vaccine in the early part of next year.

Manx Care’s School Vaccination Team will be visiting the Island’s High Schools in February.

Parents and guardians of children in Year 8 will receive an email to complete an online consent form.

This programme is only open to year 8 students. Any form completed for a child outside of the year 8 birth dates will not be accepted. Please ensure that you only submit the form once. The closing dated for submission is 15 January 2024 – any submissions after this date will not be accepted.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive