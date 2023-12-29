Menu
Tributes paid to former Southern 100 Stalwart Jack Wood

Fri, 29 Dec 2023

Tributes are being paid to the former TT rider, MGP and Southern 100 rider Jack Wood.

His family confirmed he passed away yesterday (Thursday).

Jack competed in the Manx Grand Prix between 1950 and 1955 in a total of eleven races gaining a best podium third place in the 1955 Junior Manx Grand Prix.

Moving to the TT in 1955, again he rode in eleven races with his best finish being twenteth in the Junior of his debut year 1955. 

 

