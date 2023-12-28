Yellow warning for coastal overtopping

Thu, 28 Dec 2023
A yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping is in force.
Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office say strong southwest winds will continue to affect the Island.
Areas likely to be affected include: Shore Road (Rushen), Castletown Promenade, central and northern parts of Douglas Promenade (including the northern section of the promenade parking), as well as Laxey and Ramsey Promenade
The warning is in force until 2pm.
