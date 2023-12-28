Drop-in session in Jurby to give feedback on Manx health care
Thu, 28 Dec 2023
People in Jurby will be able to tell Manx Care about any enquiries or concerns they have about their care.
Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service are holding a session today at Jurby Health and Community Centre.
The service was established for an initial trial period in August 2021 as an information and guidance point – somewhere individuals or their representatives could contact if they wanted to provide feedback on health and care services provided by Manx Care, ask questions about available treatments or seek guidance and support from health and social care professionals.
The session is running between 9:30am and 12pm.
