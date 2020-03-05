Patient transfer information following Flybe collapse

The Manx Government has issued advice and information for patients who were due to travel from the Island to the UK.

Patients travelling to or from the UK on or before Monday 9 March

If you need to travel to or from the UK within the next few days, and you were due to travel with Flybe, then if possible we would encourage you to book/re-book your own journey and the Department will reimburse you for your travel costs on production of your receipts. If you take this option you may travel by sea or by air on any available flight or sailing. The Department will reimburse you for all reasonable travel costs and accommodation costs of up to £50 per person per night if you have to stay overnight in the UK in paid accommodation as part of the journey. If you take this option, please send all receipts in to the Patient Transfer Office at the address below, keeping a copy of any receipts you send in the post.

If you are travelling on or before 9th March and you need help with your booking then please email patient.transfers@gov.im or call the office on +44 1624 642673. We expect the lines to be very busy and we apologise in advance if you experience a longer than usual wait to get through to a member of staff.

Patients travelling between Tuesday 10 March and Monday 16 March

We will issue an update within the next 24 hours for patients travelling between these dates and we would greatly appreciate if you do not telephone or email the Patient Transport Office just yet in order that we may concentrate on bookings for patients needing to travel within the next few days