Manx Government in talks with airlines to serve key routes

The Manx Government says it's in talks with other airlines following the collapse of Flybe.

The patient transfer contract provides a significant number of flight bookings and the Government is talking with other airlines that are interested in continuing to serve the Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham routes.

Officials says they are confident that another operator will be keen to take on these popular routes.

All of scheduled patient transfers were advised this morning of the cancellations of the flights and we would encourage anyone scheduled to travel in the next few days to check the patient transfer website for the latest details or call +44 1624 642673.

Almost 50% of flights into and out of Ronaldsway were operated by Flybe.