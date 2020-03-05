Latest News Headlines
Co-op recalls sandwiches due to metal fears

Thu, 05 Mar 2020


Co-op is recalling a chicken and stuffing sandwich due to the possible presence of metal.

The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

All sandwiches are affected, regardless of the date on the packet, and the Co-op is urging people not to eat them.

Those who have purchased the items have been urged to return them to their nearest Co-op store for a refund.

Alternatively, call Co-op customer service on 0800 0686 727, or send an email to customer.careline@coop.co.uk 

 

