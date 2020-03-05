Training session for Island GPs tomorrow

Fewer GP appointments will be available on the Island tomorrow as doctors take part in an education session.

The Department of Health and Social Care have confirmed urgent appointments will still be available.

Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.



The quarterly sessions have taken place since 2012 to give GPs a chance to discuss developments in medical care and best practice.