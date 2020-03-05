Flybe Collapse: Update on Patient Transfers

The Department of Health has issued an update for patients who have missed appointments following the collapse of Flybe.

Officials will be contacting the UK hospitals to rearrange all patients’ appointments. They will be liaising with the hospitals and these patients will be offered an alternative appointment, prioritised by clinical need.

They will also be contacting each patient directly to determine any clinical concerns they may have on a case by case basis and escalate as appropriate.

Patients due to attend for an appointment from tomorrow. All patients will be contacted this afternoon and offered the opportunity to travel to the UK by the evening ferry. Accommodation and travel whilst in the UK will be arranged and funded by the Department. The Government will issue a further update at 10am tomorrow morning.