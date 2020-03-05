Latest News Headlines
Delay in Coronavirus test results due to demand

Thu, 05 Mar 2020


Public Health Isle of Man says 17 people have been tested for Coronavirus on the Isle of Man - all results came back as negative.

People who have been medically assessed as meeting the criteria definitions as possible cases of COVID-19 are tested for the virus.

Testing for COVID-19 is carried out by a UK specialist laboratory.

The increase in demand on the UK laboratories has increased the time it takes to receive confirmed results from the standard 48 hours.

For those individuals for whom we are awaiting the results, it is important to emphasise that they could be suffering from flu or another ailment. The delay in results is not an indication of a potential positive result.

 

 

