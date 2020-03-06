Progress of Peel Road plans a 'big win' for Douglas Council
Fri, 06 Mar 2020
Approval of plans to build 66 new council flats on Peel Road in Douglas has been described as a ‘big win’ by the authority’s housing committee chair.
Dandara’s application, on behalf of the council, was given the go-ahead by planners this week, with the work scheduled to finish in 2022.
Claire Wells says the development will allow the council to move tenants out of the Lord Street apartments, which are ‘no longer fit for purpose’.
She spoke to Local Democracy Reporter Ewan Gawne:
Media
