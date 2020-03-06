Patient Transfer Office opening hours extended

The Government has announced the patient transfer office will extend opening hours to aid urgent patient bookings and queries.

It follows the collapse of airline Flybe on Wednesday night.

The office will be open today from 9am - 7pm. Weekend opening hours will be 9am to 12pm.

Officials have stressed that patients only contact the patient transfer office if they are travelling on or before Monday at the present time as the team are dealing with a significant volume of calls.