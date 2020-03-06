Latest News Headlines
Drivers given Fixed Penalty Notices in Douglas

Fri, 06 Mar 2020


A number of motorists have been given Fixed Penalty Notices after parking in a lane in Douglas.

Police says the cars had been left parked overnight on Wednesday near to Clifton Terrace on Princes Lane.

Officers say parking in lanes causes an obstruction for anyone trying to use them and people were delayed trying to get to work on Thursday morning.

Motorists have been warned penalty notices will be issued to those who flout the restrictions.

 

