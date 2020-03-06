Drivers given Fixed Penalty Notices in Douglas

A number of motorists have been given Fixed Penalty Notices after parking in a lane in Douglas.

Police says the cars had been left parked overnight on Wednesday near to Clifton Terrace on Princes Lane.

Officers say parking in lanes causes an obstruction for anyone trying to use them and people were delayed trying to get to work on Thursday morning.

Motorists have been warned penalty notices will be issued to those who flout the restrictions.