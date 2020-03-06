No doctor's appointments when GPs meet today

Routine GP appointments will be unavailable between 11:30am - 6pm today.

It's due to GPs attending their latest quarterly education session.

Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP, although patients are advised that the appointment may not be at their own practice.

Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.