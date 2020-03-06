Public meeting held on PSM bowling club

Around 200 people went to a public meeting in Port St Mary this week to discuss the future of the village bowling club.

It’s understood the club is in dispute with the landowner after it was told the lease on land by the village railway station will not be renewed.

Members of the lawn bowl community from across the Island attended the meeting to express their support for the club.

The landowner does not wish to comment on the issue and prejudice any legal proceedings between the two parties.

These people at the meeting told Local Democracy Reporter Ewan Gawne they want the club to keep its home:

Media

PSM Bowling Vox