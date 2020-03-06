CCTV appeal after attempted robbery

Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in Strang.

The incident happened at around 7:30pm yesterday, a male entered Strang Stores and demanded money from the till. He was challenged and subsequently left the store.

No persons were hurt during this incident.

The male has been described as six feet tall and of a slim build. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a grey/green hoody, dark lower clothing and gloves.

Police are also keen to speak to the owner/driver of a white Kia Sportage which was in the area at the time and may be able to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CID at Police Headquarters on 631301.