Former policeman jailed for stealing from force

A former policeman has been jailed for stealing from colleagues and during a search address.

Kevin Williams pleaded guilty to stealing £60,000 from the Isle of Man Police Federation.

He ws also found guilty of stealing a Rolex watch worth £6,750.

Mr Williams was handed a custodial sentenced to a total of 32 months for both thefts.

Inspector Quirk, chair of the Isle of Man Police Federation said "The Isle of Man Police Federation welcomes the conviction of Mr Williams who over a long period of time has betrayed the trust placed in him by his friends, colleagues and the communities he formally served. The Isle of Man Police Federation fully supported the action the Isle of Man Constabulary have taken in regard to this matter and we praise the dedication and professionalism of our members who investigated Mr Williams and brought about this conviction."

Williams was dismissed from the force following an internal hearing in August 2018.