Fire crews tackle house fire

Mon, 09 Mar 2020


Firefighters were called to a house fire in the capital yesterday evening.

Crews from Douglas responded to the fire at a property on Victoria Terrace.

A Breathing Apparatus team entered the smoke logged property and found the fire was confined to a bedroom.

Once extinguished, crews checked for hot spots with thermal imaging cameras and ventilated the property.

All occupants in the house escaped unharmed.

 

