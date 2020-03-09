Fire crews tackle house fire

Mon, 09 Mar 2020
Firefighters were called to a house fire in the capital yesterday evening.
Crews from Douglas responded to the fire at a property on Victoria Terrace.
A Breathing Apparatus team entered the smoke logged property and found the fire was confined to a bedroom.
Once extinguished, crews checked for hot spots with thermal imaging cameras and ventilated the property.
All occupants in the house escaped unharmed.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.