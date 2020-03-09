Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Facebook

Road layout changes on Harris Promenade

Mon, 09 Mar 2020


Drivers are being reminded a new layout will be in operation on Harris Promenade in Douglas today.

The changes include a new stop sign nearer the corner beside Argyle House.

Access in front of the Sefton Hotel and the Gaiety Theatre will also open up with a clear route through to Broadway. 

These changes will be fairly significant with both south and northbound lanes running in parallel.

The layout change is due to the installation of a new gas and water mains.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive