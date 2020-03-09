Road layout changes on Harris Promenade

Drivers are being reminded a new layout will be in operation on Harris Promenade in Douglas today.

The changes include a new stop sign nearer the corner beside Argyle House.

Access in front of the Sefton Hotel and the Gaiety Theatre will also open up with a clear route through to Broadway.

These changes will be fairly significant with both south and northbound lanes running in parallel.

The layout change is due to the installation of a new gas and water mains.