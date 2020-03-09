Road layout changes on Harris Promenade

Mon, 09 Mar 2020
Drivers are being reminded a new layout will be in operation on Harris Promenade in Douglas today.
The changes include a new stop sign nearer the corner beside Argyle House.
Access in front of the Sefton Hotel and the Gaiety Theatre will also open up with a clear route through to Broadway.
These changes will be fairly significant with both south and northbound lanes running in parallel.
The layout change is due to the installation of a new gas and water mains.
