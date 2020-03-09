Hundreds of pupils set to embrace active travel during week of events

More than 300 pupils at Ballakermeen High School will be participating in an Active Travel Week that will include taking part in the Big Street Survey.

The week will run from 9 to 13 March and will promote and encourage active travel.

The Big Street Survey is a curriculum resource available to all schools and delivered by Sustrans, a charity appointed by Isle of Man Government to help deliver the Active Travel Strategy.

Sustrans have worked with Ballakermeen High School to coordinate a week of activities that will include; healthy breakfasts for all pupils who actively travel to school during the week, bike maintenance classes and lessons in sustainable travel.

Active journeys are a low emission alternative to travelling by car or other motor vehicle and can lead to lowering the Isle of Man’s emissions in line the Island’s commitment to climate action.