Car damaged in North Braddan

Tue, 07 Jul 2020


Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in North Braddan.

It happened between 11:30am and 12:30pm last Friday on the Ballanawin estate.

Officers say the driver's door of a silver Ford Focus was scratched with a sharp implement, believed to be a key.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.

 

