Children seen running away from grass fire

Tue, 07 Jul 2020
Firefighters were sent to tackle a small grass fire in Peel yesterday.
Crews were sent to Peel Headland at just after 3:15pm.
The fire service says there were reports of a group of children in the vicinity that were seen running away prior to crews arriving.
Isle of Man Constabulary is believed to be investigating the incident.
