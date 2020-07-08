Work begins on reducing flood risk in Laxey

Work to reduce the flood risk on the river in Laxey will get underway today.

Both Manx Utilities and the Department of Infrastructure are involved in the building of a debris catcher across a section of the river at Glen Roy.

The scheme, which will use three-metre-high timber posts, is designed to prevent trees and branches forming blockages downstream.

Nine will be set into two staggered rows collecting debris up-river, away from properties.

Garff Commissioners says the public footpaths in the area will remain open.