Appeal after car damaged in Douglas

Wed, 08 Jul 2020
Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Douglas last weekend.
The incident happened between 7am and 12pm on Saturday.
A white Ford Focus was damaged whilst parked in the area of Derby Square.
Investigating officers say the rear side driver’s panel has a damage consistent of being hit by a vehicle at low speed.
No details were left by the driver of the other vehicle.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212.
