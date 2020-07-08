Latest News Headlines
Appeal after car damaged in Douglas

Wed, 08 Jul 2020


Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Douglas last weekend.

The incident happened between 7am and 12pm on Saturday.

A white Ford Focus was damaged whilst parked in the area of Derby Square.

Investigating officers say the rear side driver’s panel has a damage consistent of being hit by a vehicle at low speed.

No details were left by the driver of the other vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212.

 

 

