Applicants wanted for Channel 4's Naked Attraction

Are you looking for love? Are you having trouble finding the perfect mate? Do you fancy testing the power of naked attraction?

The producers of the TV dating show that strips contestants bare are now looking for people from the Isle of Man to take part in the next five-part series, which is due to air later this year.

Executive Producer Darrell Olsen said: “We’re excited to be back, looking for a new batch of contestants! In these times, I think many people are keen to find love, and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked!?”

Applicants must be 18 or older.

To apply to appear in Naked Attraction, click here