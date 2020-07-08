Public encouraged to take part in cyber security survey

The Manx Government are encouraging the public to take part in a survey to measure awareness of cyber security in the Isle of Man.

The survey is part of the Isle of Man’s National Cyber Security Strategy which aims to protect the Island from cyber-attack and improve the resilience of critical digital infrastructure through collaboration with business and the public.

The results of the Isle of Man Government’s 2019 cyber security survey informed a 12 month campaign to raise awareness of the importance of good practice for everyday online activities. The campaign will be extended following this year’s results and will inform further implementation of the strategy.

Cyber security is a shared responsibility between government, organisations, and citizens. Having a clear understanding of current levels of awareness is essential as a baseline measure, and will help with planning future activity.