Council leader says local authority is far from going bust

The leader of Douglas Council says a loss of income over lockdown is of ‘genuine concern’, but insists it has fared well after the impact of Covid-19.

A report into the local authority’s finances was ‘painting the worst case scenario’ according to David Christian, despite reserves said to be at ‘uncomfortably low levels.’

To recoup some of its losses, the council has taken the decision to hand both Chester Street and Drumgold Street car parks back to the Department of Infrastructure.

Mr Christian spoke to Local Democracy Reporter Aaron Ibanez who asked him if the council was going bust:

Media

David Christian on COVID-19 impact