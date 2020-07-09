VAT reduction on food and attractions

The Manx Government has announced the Island's VAT rate on food and attractions will be reduced to 5% from next Wednesday until Tuesday 12 January.

Further details on what the VAT reduction will apply to will be issued shortly.

This is in line with the Customs and Excise agreement with the UK, and follows announcements made today by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak MP.

A 5% VAT rate already applies to accommodation in the Isle of Man.