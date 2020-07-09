Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing

Listen Live
Facebook

VAT reduction on food and attractions

Thu, 09 Jul 2020


The Manx Government has announced the Island's VAT rate on food and attractions will be reduced to 5% from next Wednesday until Tuesday 12 January.

Further details on what the VAT reduction will apply to will be issued shortly. 

This is in line with the Customs and Excise agreement with the UK, and follows announcements made today by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak MP.

A 5% VAT rate already applies to accommodation in the Isle of Man.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive