Hosepipe ban lifted across Island

Manx Utilities has announced that the Hosepipe Ban has been lifted with immediate effect.

The ban was implemented after an extremely dry and hot spell was experienced taking the Island into a Hydrological Drought situation.

Reservoir stocks benefited last month from 110mm of rainfall. This amount of rain is approximately double the average for the time of year.

Chairman for Manx Utilities, Minister Tim Baker MHK said, “I am pleased to say that our reservoir stocks have recovered sufficiently following the recent heavy rainfall experienced on the Island and local efforts to reduce demand. We have now increased the compensation flows we provide to the rivers from our reservoirs and with immediate effect the temporary use ban has been lifted for domestic properties. I know many people will be pleased to see this restriction removed but I also know the majority understand the importance of having access to essential clean drinking water that supports our daily way of life. We will continue to monitor daily levels of stock and consumption and would still encourage the public to use water wisely throughout the summer months in particular.”