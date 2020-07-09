Summerhill Road to close for 8 weeks

The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed the next phase of road closures as progress on the Promenade redevelopment accelerates.

Summerhill will close for an 8 week period from next Wednesday until 8 September 2020.

Vehicle access to Summerhill Place is being maintained from Summerhill Road and all businesses at the bottom of Summerhill remain open and fully accessible to pedestrians. Summerhill Slip Road will remain closed.

In addition, Church Road Marina will also close on 25 July 2020, reopening on 10 November. Access to Market Street is being maintained via Finch Road.

For a period of 6 weeks Broadway, Summerhill and Church Road Marina will all be closed in order to facilitate the compressed scheme of works on the Promenade. Broadway will reopen on 8 September when two-way traffic flow will be restored from the junction with Douglas Promenade north to Summerhill.

From 13 July 2020 the traffic flow on Loch and Harris promenades will use part of the walkway between the sunken gardens, past the war memorial and exit north of the Broadway junction at Castle Mona Avenue.

Full pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained on the walkway. The temporary road will be securely fenced along this length, clearly separating it from the walkway. These changes will be in force up to 7 December 2020. See www.myprom.im to view the traffic management layout.



The new programme will see the Promenade highway completed by the end of March 2021 so that all construction works are removed from the Prom before the season starts. Over the following winter the tram track will be completed.

Minister Baker said: ‘Work is progressing on Douglas Promenade to schedule, with every effort being made by both the main contractor, Auldyn Construction and the Department of Infrastructure to achieve the deadline. We thank the public for their patience and understanding with all the measures introduced in order to achieve this highly ambitious programme to complete the Promenade ahead of the 2021 tourist season.’