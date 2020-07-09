Travel off-Island permitted from July 20

The Isle of Man Government has made the decision to move to level four of its plan to re-open the borders.

It means Manx residents will be allowed to travel freely to the UK and beyond, and return, from 20 July.

Those travelling will have to quarantine at home for a fortnight upon their return, however, other members of the same household won’t have to, unless the person who went off-Island starts to develop symptoms.

Anyone leaving will have to wear a mask and will receive a self-isolation order making it a legal agreement, with those breaching the terms facing prosecution if caught.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle made the announcement at Thursday's government press briefing:

