Witness appeal to altercation in Peel

Fri, 10 Jul 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses following a physical altercation in Peel last weekend.
It happened in the area of Queen Street, Strand Street and (lower) Beach Street at after midnight on Sunday.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information is encouraged to contact Police Headquarters (631212) or Peel Police Station (842208).
