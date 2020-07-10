Thieves steal benches from day centre
Fri, 10 Jul 2020
Police are appealing for information after three benches were stolen from a day centre in Peel.
They were taken between last Friday and Thursday of this week from the rear of The Western Wellbeing Centre/Peel Day Centre just off Derby Road.
The benches, two of them older but with plaques on them and a third heavier bench funded by contributions from relatives.
The Centre has just reopened and all three benches are identifiable including branding on the bottom.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.
