No Christmas lights celebration in Douglas this year



By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter

There will not be a Christmas lights celebration in the capital this year.

Isle of Man Fire and Rescue service has said it would not support Douglas Council with another switch on ceremony on North Quay.

As a result, the local authority says it cannot find a ‘suitable location to host the event’.

However, ‘some kind of event’ has been promised to mark the beginning of festivities in the capital.

Following the relocation of the switch on from the Town Hall on Ridgeway Street, there has been health and safety concerns due to growing crowd numbers.

The council says savings from this year’s postponement will be used to create smaller events in the town centre over the Christmas period, and to boost the Fun Day event in Noble’s Park.

It is hoped a relaunch will follow the completion of the promenade works in 2021, where the switch on would be held on the proposed cultural quarter outside the Sefton Hotel.