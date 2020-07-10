Council requests 'crisis signage' for car park



By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter

Douglas Council has requested that ‘crisis signage’ be placed in one of its car parks after the death of a man earlier this year.

Following advice from Samaritans, two signs have been put up on the top floor of Chester Street.

It is hoped they will prevent incidents such as the case of a 43-year-old man in January, who died after falling from the multi-storey building.

As the owners of the site, the council has asked the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) to pay for the signs.

A member of the public also contacted the council as there was concern with the fencing on the roof level of Chester Street.

It is understood the DoI may be considering the extension of the fence by 2.5m, but the council is yet to receive confirmation.