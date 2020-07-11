Public meeting for Peel regeneration plans



By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter

Peel Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, ahead of its decision on government plans to regenerate the town.

Michael Street and Athol Place are subject to proposals from the Department of Infrastructure, which hopes to give the shopping area ‘a new lease of life.’

However, commissioners have voiced concerns over a lack of public and shopkeeper engagement after they went on display in the town hall in June.

As a result, the local authority decided to hold off on a formal response to the plans and seek the opinions of Peel residents.

The public meeting will be held on July 14 at 7pm in the Corrin Hall.