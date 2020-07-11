Public meeting for Peel regeneration plans
Sat, 11 Jul 2020
By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter
Peel Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, ahead of its decision on government plans to regenerate the town.
Michael Street and Athol Place are subject to proposals from the Department of Infrastructure, which hopes to give the shopping area ‘a new lease of life.’
However, commissioners have voiced concerns over a lack of public and shopkeeper engagement after they went on display in the town hall in June.
As a result, the local authority decided to hold off on a formal response to the plans and seek the opinions of Peel residents.
The public meeting will be held on July 14 at 7pm in the Corrin Hall.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed