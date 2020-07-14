Possible census delay risks 'false economy'

Next year’s census must go ahead according to a local population expert, or the next government risks making decisions on outdated information.

Paul Craine says a possible decision to delay the count would be a costly one and lead to ‘a false economy’.

2021 would mark 200 years since the Island’s first census, with government conducting one every 10 years since 1821.

However, the cabinet office has indicated it could be postponed due to ‘budgetary pressures’ caused by coronavirus.

Mr Craine, who’s the author of the Isle of Man Population Atlas told Local Democracy Reporter Aaron Ibanez, why now is a ‘crucial time’ to capture data:

