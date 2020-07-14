Summer of activities planned for young people

Children of all ages will be able to try new sports, learn new skills and make new friends during this year’s summer holidays through a range of initiatives.

With lockdown lifted, the Isle of Man Government’s Manx Sport and Recreation team and the Youth and Careers Services are gearing up for a jam-packed summer of activities to support young people through this difficult time and allow them to catch up.

Manx Sport and Recreation will run multi-sport holiday schemes at the National Sports Centre in Douglas, providing a positive experience through sport, in a safe, fun and productive environment. Sessions are available for children in Reception through to Year 7 and cost £15.70 a day - with daily and weekly schemes available from 27 July - 8 September. To find out more visit msr.gov.im or call (01624) 688588.

The Youth Service offer a range of holiday clubs, educational activities through the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, careers advice and support and a wide range of activity sessions. Holiday clubs are for years 4-6 and other sessions are up to age 18. Sessions are from £20 a day with daily and weekly schemes available from 27 July - 4 September - as well as some evening provision. They are also continuing drop-in support sessions for specific groups such as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ). To find out more call (01624) 686076.

Help is also available for those moving on from education into the world of work. The Careers Service will host daily drop in sessions at locations across the Island from Monday 27 July. Career experts will be on hand to discuss employment and training options available on Island. To find out where the closest drop in session is to you visit the signposts website.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘It’s been a difficult three months for everyone and in particular for our young people. I would encourage children and parents to get in touch to find out more about the activities and support available. There are a range of learning activities and sports to try with advice and support available to those who wish to take part. It is also a great opportunity to have fun, reconnect with friends and meet new people.’