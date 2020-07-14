Businesswoman Declares Intention To Run For Douglas South Keys Seat



Claire Christian (Twitter)

A local businesswoman has announced she intends to stand in a by-election for the House of Keys.

Claire Christian who runs a fashion outlet in Douglas, announced she will contest the South Douglas constituency when the date of the poll is announced.

South Douglas is now without an MHK, since Kate Costain announced her resignation yesterday. The other seat was left vacant after the death of Bill Malarkey earlier this year.

A by-election was due to be held, but the covid-19 pandemic has meant no date has yet been fixed for the election.

Mrs Christian, who has lived in the constituency for 6 years, says she is currently working on her manifesto and is “very much looking forward to meeting with the electorate to gain an even better understanding of the key issues and concerns of those living in Douglas South”

You can read Mrs Christian's full media release below:

Claire Christian on Twitter - @claire4MHK

MEDIA RELEASE

Claire Christian Announces Candidacy for Douglas South Seat at the Forthcoming By-Election

Claire Christian is formally announcing her intention to stand as an independent candidate for MHK at the next election in the Douglas South constituency, where she has lived for the last 6 years (although no date for the election has been promulgated).

As a Manx born local business woman she has influenced, shaped, changed and enhanced government economic support for the Manx people by using both direct engagement with government ministers, and the Facebook social media platform ‘Local Companies Isle of Man’. She has given a unified voice and created a more representative, fair and balanced approach from government throughout the Covid 19 Pandemic, in order to ensure jobs were protected, businesses survived and Manx people were financially secure.

“I have always had an interest in politics, and during the Covid 19 pandemic, when businesses went into lock down, I publically fought for the interests of our national workers from the small to medium business and self-employed sectors who make up the life blood of the Isle of Man. I would like to continue my endeavours with a key focus on the interests of the Douglas South constituents at a national level in the House of Keys.

This leadership has led me to be invited by the Chairman to sit as a volunteer on the Business Agency Board for the Department of Enterprise, as the Sector Champion for Small Businesses. Representing initiatives and developing strategy to support economic growth and help address the economic crisis created by Covid 19.

The Isle of Man Government have done an exemplary job of getting us through the Covid 19 Pandemic, protecting our island and health service, and putting measures in place to ensure the island has become virus free. But the next period before the General Election is crucial to ensure the decisions taken are both appropriate for short and long term economic recovery and stimulus. Tynwald needs someone with a depth of understanding of the local economy to get us out of this economic crisis; strong, decisive and empathetic leadership is needed now more than ever, if Manx jobs and opportunities are to be protected and created.

I have learned first hand about the economic pressures facing working families. As a representative of the various sectors, I have grown to better understand the pressures of sustaining a family through hard times, and the impact this can have on mental and physical health; I have been supporting people struggling to put food on the table and trying to keep their heads above water, and worked tirelessly to ensure the Government understands the seriousness and impact on those already struggling to make ends meet. The added pressure of schools being closed, associated childcare issues and a significant drop in income for many cannot be under-estimated, and the government must continue to support these hard-working families in particular in the medium and longer term. This will be a continuing focus for me.

I am currently working on my manifesto, and I am very much looking forward to meeting with the electorate to gain an even better understanding of the key issues and concerns of those living in Douglas South”.

“Unity has never had a stronger voice”