Ground broken for multi-million pound care home

Thu, 16 Jul 2020


The ground has been broken for work to begin on a new 60-bed care home facility for the east of the Island.

Health Minister David Ashford cut the turf on the former Glenside site as contractors, designers and members of the department's project team gathered to mark the occasion.

The £11.2m  Summerhill View residential home will include flexible units offering different levels of care, taking older persons' services into a new era.

 

 

