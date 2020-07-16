Higher Education Fair to go ahead

An annual event to help sixth form students learn more about life after school will go ahead thanks to support from local students.

The Higher Education Fair is normally attended by representatives from more than 70 universities and colleges, but this year that is not possible due to border restrictions. Instead, 50 Manx student delegates have volunteered to man the stalls.

Francesca Warren, a former King Williams College student, and Caitlin Allinson formerly of Ramsey Grammar School set up the social media site “Manx Uni-Verse” to help connect current and prospective students and provide information and peer support.

Caitlin said: ‘It is an opportunity for students to get honest and authentic opinions from our amazing Manx Uni-verse student representatives, which will hopefully help Year 12s finalise their UCAS decisions. We are really grateful to Richard Karran, Gill Kirk, Adrienne Burnett and the Ballakermeen team for being so encouraging in organising this event.’ Francesca added: ‘We set up Manx Uni-Verse to help year 12 students make the most informed decisions they can about university. Having a physical fair is a fantastic opportunity for everyone looking at going to university, and we could not have done it without the incredible support of the Department for Education, Sport and Culture.’ Students looking to stay on the Island will also be able to learn about the courses available at University College Isle of Man, as well as local training schemes and work opportunities at at Ballakermeen High School next Thursday. A time slot has been allocated to each secondary school with additional lunch time slot for parents. The fair will be held from 9.30am-1pm in the Sixth Form Centre at Ballakermeen High School.