New protection for the Island's waterways

The public is being consulted over the Manx Government’s plans to improve water quality standards for the Island’s waterways.

Water quality can be affected by many factors including agricultural run-off, domestic sewage and heavy metals from historic mining activity.

The proposed new Environmental Quality Standards (EQS) would bring the Island in line with the UK and protect its waterways for both people and wildlife. Upland streams need protection because they feed reservoirs for drinking water, rivers support fish and other wildlife and provide opportunities for recreation. Coastal waters are important as fisheries and for swimming. High levels of pollutants can threaten each of these delicate ecosystems. The Water Pollution Act 1993 requires the Isle of Man Government to protect water courses from pollution. If pollution is not adequately controlled it could have a negative impact on the environment for local people and visitors. The three month consultation invites views on the introduction of new standards and what they mean for the environmental protection of the Island’s valuable but sensitive watercourses.