Teaching unions frustrated over pay dispute
Wed, 15 Jul 2020
Four teaching unions say they have been left shocked by the Manx Government's approach to a pay dispute.
A joint statement said the Manx government had refused "any negotiations other than to discuss cuts" during a meeting earlier.
It follows a long-running dispute over pay conditions with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC)..
The Government said Covid-19 had placed "unprecedented demands" on finances.
