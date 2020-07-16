Increase in domestic abuse since pandemic
Wed, 15 Jul 2020
The number of domestic abuse incidents on the Island has risen by 21% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Island's police force said it dealt with 224 cases between March and June - that's up from 185 during the period last year.
Local charity Victim Support Isle of Man says the number of people referred to them since lockdown restrictions were eased have more than "doubled".
