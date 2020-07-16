More guidance provided on off-Island travel

Thu, 16 Jul 2020
More guidance has been provided for Manx residents who are planning trips off-Island in the coming weeks.
From Monday (July 20), travel restrictions are being lifted allowing people to travel freely to the UK and beyond, and return.
Anyone who does leave must self-isolate for two weeks upon their return.
Kevin Wilson, Senior Investigating Officer at the Testing and Contact Tracing Service, explains what to do when arriving back on the Isle of Man:
