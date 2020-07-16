No Date For Resumption of EasyJet Services Yet

Easyjet say there is no date yet as to when they will recommence services to the Isle of Man.

The airline told Energy FM News that they "intend resuming flights when Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted".

The Manx Government cannot give a date as to when that is likley to happen.

A spokesperson for Easyjet said, “We continue to operate a rolling programme of cancellations as we consolidate our schedule with customer demand and so any customers whose flights to and from the Isle of Man have been cancelled will be notified and provided with their options which include transferring to an alternative flight free of charge, a voucher for the value of the booking, or a refund.”