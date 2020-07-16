By-Election for South Douglas is Called

Thursday 27th August is the day that voters in South Douglas will go to the Polls.

A by-election was originally caused by the death of Bill Malarkey earlier this year but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since lockdown restrictions have been lifetd, the areas other MHK Kate Costain, has announced she is stepping down meaning that voters will be electing two new MHK's.

Prospective candidates must submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officer between 10am on Wednesday 22 July and 1pm on Wednesday 29 July.